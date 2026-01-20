Wildlife census to start in Adilabad from Tuesday

ADILABAD: The wildlife census being conducted as part of the All India Tiger Estimation in the district will start on Tuesday and will continue until January 25. While the census is usually carried out in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, this time it has been extended to forest corridors. The previous census was held in 2021.

The census is being conducted across 171 beats in nine ranges under three forest divisions. While 170 volunteers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have registered for the census work, about 50 are participating in the survey.

According to Adilabad Forest Divisional Officer Chinna Vishwanath Bussa Reddy and Utnoor FDO Aravind, the first three days of the survey will be dedicated to tracking herbivorous animals and the next three days for transit animals. The herbivorous animal survey will be carried out during morning and evening hours.