Auto drivers’ strike impacts commuters across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Auto rickshaw services were disrupted in several parts of the city on Tuesday following a one-day strike by the auto drivers’ wing of the Informal Labour’s and Workers Federation, demanding a fare hike and curbs on autos operating from outside Hyderabad.

The protest triggered tense scenes at a few locations, with union members stopping running autos, asking passengers to alight and forcing drivers to cease services. This led to traffic snarls at several key junctions and caused inconvenience to commuters. Police intervened at some places to restore order.

The drivers demanded a ban on district-registered autos operating in the city, restrictions on auto-cab services and immediate release of the Rs 12,000 financial assistance announced after the launch of the Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women.

They also sought action against bike taxi services run by online platforms, alleging they were operating with white number plates. Claiming that the influx of outstation autos had hit their earnings, drivers said many were unable to make even Rs 500 a day, while struggling to repay vehicle loans and EMIs.

Auto drivers said the Mahalakshmi scheme had further reduced their income, as a large number of women commuters shifted to free bus travel.