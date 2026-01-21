CM Revanth to Kishan: In constant touch with Centre on Metro Phase 2 project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the state government was in continuous consultations with the Union government on the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project and had also provided all the details sought by the Union Urban Development ministry.

Recently Union Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to the chief minister, urging to him nominate two officials to the joint committee proposed by the Centre on the project.

In response, the CM wrote a letter to Kishan, stating that the Centre has withdrawn the proposal to form the joint committee. “On November 18, 2025 and again on December 3, 2025, I met the Union Urban Development minister.

During the meeting, it was proposed to constitute a panel comprising two officials each from the Union and state governments. The state government nominated the principal secretary of Finance department and HMRL MD on December 12, 2025.

Subsequently, on December 19, 2025, the Centre wrote a letter, stating that it wants to nominate two officials to the panel already formed by the state and sought details of the committee. On January 17, we sent all the details to the Centre,” he said.