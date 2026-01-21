Four killed, three injured in head-on collision between car and lorry near Bhainsa

ADILABAD: Four persons died while three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry container near the RTC bus stand in Bhainsa, Nirmal district on Tuesday.

The injured were shifted to Nizamabad for treatment. The victims were identified as Bhojaram Patel (45), Kodimala Rajanna (60) and B Babanna (65), all residents of Kupti village in Kubeer mandal, and B Vikas, the car driver from Kubeer. P Ganganna, a village sarpanch, suffered critical injuries and was referred to Nizamabad.

Police said the six persons were returning to Kupti from Hyderabad after visiting a relative undergoing treatment when the lorry, travelling from Nirmal towards Bokar crossroads, rammed their car coming in the opposite direction, killing four occupants on the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.