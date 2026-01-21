GST Appellate Tribunal bench constituted in Telanagana

HYDERABAD: The Union government has constituted the Hyderabad bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in Telangana to hear appeals against orders passed under the GST law.

Formal orders have been issued appointing Justice Sushil Kumar Sharma and Justice AP Ravi as judicial members, while Dr DK Srinivas will serve as the technical member. The members are scheduled to assume charge on Wednesday and will hold office for a tenure of four years.

Under the GST framework, the GST Appellate Tribunal adjudicates appeals against orders passed by GST authorities and revisional authorities. The principal bench of the GSTAT is located in New Delhi, while state benches hear matters within their respective jurisdictions.