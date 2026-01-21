Left should march together to thwart Right, says Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Calling on the Left parties to collectively thwart corporate and fascist forces from diverting economic and social issues in the name of religious sentiment, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said such forces are misleading the nation and pose a challenge to parliamentary democracy.
Speaking at a national seminar organised in Khammam to mark the CPI’s centenary, he called on Left parties to wage united struggles to check corporate forces. He said the Left must adapt to changed political conditions, rather than view politics only through the prism of exploiters and the exploited.
Referring to Marxist theory, the deputy chief minister said that while Karl Marx spoke of socialism through class struggle, Max Weber had pointed out that Indian society was structured around caste rather than class. At a time when class struggle was weakening and the parliamentary system itself was under strain, the role of Communists had become important, he said.
He recalled the CPI’s role in the freedom movement and its history of sacrifices. He said that while India attained Independence in 1947, Telangana achieved freedom a year later through the armed struggle against the Nizam, which, he said, sent a new message to the world. Movements for land, livelihood and the liberation of the poor, and library movements, shaped Telangana, particularly in Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal districts, he added.