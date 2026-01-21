Left should march together to thwart Right, says Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Calling on the Left parties to collectively thwart corporate and fascist forces from diverting economic and social issues in the name of religious sentiment, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said such forces are misleading the nation and pose a challenge to parliamentary democracy.

Speaking at a national seminar organised in Khammam to mark the CPI’s centenary, he called on Left parties to wage united struggles to check corporate forces. He said the Left must adapt to changed political conditions, rather than view politics only through the prism of exploiters and the exploited.