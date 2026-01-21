Man kills wife over suspected infidelity in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Driven by baseless jealousy and a figment of his own suspicions, a 43-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle at their home in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Borabanda, late on Monday.

Police identified the accused as R Anjaneyulu (43) and the victim as R Saraswati. According to police, Anjaneyulu, suspecting his wife’s fidelity, attacked her with a pestle while she was asleep, inflicting severe head injuries that proved fatal.

Police said the couple had frequent quarrels over his suspicions, which they believe led to the murder. After the incident, the accused fled the scene and remains at large.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.