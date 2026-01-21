Minister Sridhar urges global investors to be partners in Telangana’s growth story

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday invited global industry leaders to invest in the state and become partners in the Telangana Rising vision.

Addressing leading global industrialists during the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the minister said that Telangana has emerged as a national role model in ease of doing business and that the state offers a highly conducive, policy-driven ecosystem for industrial development. He called upon global companies to leverage the state’s strengths and participate actively in its development journey.

He said the state government has set an ambitious target of increasing Telangana’s contribution to India’s GDP to 10 per cent by 2047, underlining that the government’s approach is “not to wait for the future, but to build it”.

To achieve that goal, he said the government is pursuing a visionary and planned strategy, backed by institutional reforms and forward-looking policies.