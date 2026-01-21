Radar project: Navy submits report to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court that the Indian Navy has submitted a compliance report on compensatory afforestation related to the ELF Radar Station being established at Damagundam in Vikarabad district.

The submission came during the hearing of a PIL that has sought cancellation of the project while questioning the allotment of land for the strategic defence installation. The Union government also sought additional time to allow the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to place its report on record.

The petition challenges a 2014 GO permitting the project and calls for a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment along with a public hearing involving affected local communities.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin.

Taking note of the request, the bench granted four weeks’ time to the Ministry to file its report and adjourned the case.