Royal Philips keen to establish knowledge hub, Unilever a GCC

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana delegation met the global leadership of Royal Philips at the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos during which the multinational health technology company expressed its keenness to partner with the state in AI to explore the possibility of establishing a knowledge hub in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, vice president and global head, government & public affairs at Royal Philips, expressed interest in partnering with the state in the AI space.

According to officials, the delegation explained to Willem-Scheijgrond the newly launched Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy and how it aims to achieve the ambitious target of building a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030.

During the meeting, the chief minister stated that Telangana is building a world-class, sustainable industrial cluster designed to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. “As part of the state’s new economic development strategy under Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road is being developed for manufacturing and logistics,” he said.