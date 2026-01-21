Royal Philips keen to establish knowledge hub, Unilever a GCC
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana delegation met the global leadership of Royal Philips at the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos during which the multinational health technology company expressed its keenness to partner with the state in AI to explore the possibility of establishing a knowledge hub in Hyderabad.
During the meeting, Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, vice president and global head, government & public affairs at Royal Philips, expressed interest in partnering with the state in the AI space.
According to officials, the delegation explained to Willem-Scheijgrond the newly launched Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy and how it aims to achieve the ambitious target of building a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030.
During the meeting, the chief minister stated that Telangana is building a world-class, sustainable industrial cluster designed to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D. “As part of the state’s new economic development strategy under Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road is being developed for manufacturing and logistics,” he said.
IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, said: “Our strategy for pharma manufacturing, and the new life sciences policy, form the important building blocks that will propel Telangana towards the goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.”
The minister explained that Telangana has a mature ecosystem of over 2,000 life sciences companies, a strong IT-life sciences-healthcare talent base, Genome Valley and the 300+ acre Medical Devices and the Medical Electronics Park.
He further stated that Telangana, strengthened by its expertise and skilled talent in technology, will soon be the epicentre of AI, adding that the state is building a dedicated AI City in Hyderabad. “This is the right time to come and set up a knowledge hub in Hyderabad,” he added.
The minister invited the company’s leadership to visit Telangana and explore opportunities with the state’s advanced tech & AI ecosystem.
Royal Philips’ Willem-Scheijgrond said: “Telangana’s AI-led disruption in healthcare is impressive. We invite the Telangana Rising delegation to visit our headquarters in the Netherlands.”
Google to help state solve agri, climate change issues
Meanwhile, Google officials expressed their keenness to partner with Telangana in solving agriculture and climate change-related issues.
In a meeting with Google’s APAC president Sanjay Gupta, the chief minister spoke about
Telangana’s CURE, PURE, RARE framework for regional economic growth and plans to make core Hyderabad pollution-free.
He also highlighted potential areas of engagement in areas like traffic control, cybersecurity and further support towards startup innovation. The chief minister thanked the Google team for setting up the first ever Google for Startups hub in Hyderabad.
The chief minister said there is a need to work on preventive steps for solving issues related to soil and farming.
Sanjay Gupta said that Google will be happy to fully support Telangana in traffic control, cybersecurity, agriculture, startups and climate change aspects.
The ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation, meanwhile, met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain & Operations Officer of Unilever. The meeting deliberated on the possibility of the global consumer goods giant setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Telangana.
The chief minister spoke about Hyderabad’s rapid transformation as a global hub for GCCs.
Discussions were also held on the need and ways to align the company’s climate, water-positive and plastic-reduction commitments with Telangana’s renewable energy, water stewardship and circular-economy initiatives.