SIT ‘drama’ an attempt to divert attention from tender scam: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that he was served the SIT notice in the phone-tapping case after he exposed the role of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law in the Singareni tender ‘scam’.

Harish Rao headed straight to Telangana Bhavan from the SIT office, after being questioned for over eight hours, to address a press conference, where he said: “All this SIT drama is aimed at diverting attention from the tender scam.”

The BRS Legislature Party deputy leader also threw a challenge to the chief minister, stating: “If you have courage, honesty and confidence, order an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the coal blocks tender scam.”

“If no such inquiry is ordered, then it will be construed that corruption has taken place with the involvement of the chief minister’s close relatives,” he said.

Harish further asserted that the BRS would return to power and conduct a thorough investigation into the Singareni coal blocks scam. “Each and every rupee would be recovered,” he added.

Speaking about the SIT inquiry, he said:

“It is full of false allegations, repetitive questions and empty narratives. During questioning, officers repeatedly stepped out after receiving phone calls, only to return and ask the same questions. There was nothing new in the questions they asked. The only doubt is whether the calls came from Revanth or from VC Sajjanar (Hyderabad Police Commissioner).”