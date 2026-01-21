SIT ‘drama’ an attempt to divert attention from tender scam: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that he was served the SIT notice in the phone-tapping case after he exposed the role of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law in the Singareni tender ‘scam’.
Harish Rao headed straight to Telangana Bhavan from the SIT office, after being questioned for over eight hours, to address a press conference, where he said: “All this SIT drama is aimed at diverting attention from the tender scam.”
The BRS Legislature Party deputy leader also threw a challenge to the chief minister, stating: “If you have courage, honesty and confidence, order an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the coal blocks tender scam.”
“If no such inquiry is ordered, then it will be construed that corruption has taken place with the involvement of the chief minister’s close relatives,” he said.
Harish further asserted that the BRS would return to power and conduct a thorough investigation into the Singareni coal blocks scam. “Each and every rupee would be recovered,” he added.
Speaking about the SIT inquiry, he said:
“It is full of false allegations, repetitive questions and empty narratives. During questioning, officers repeatedly stepped out after receiving phone calls, only to return and ask the same questions. There was nothing new in the questions they asked. The only doubt is whether the calls came from Revanth or from VC Sajjanar (Hyderabad Police Commissioner).”
‘CM’s brother-in-law prime accused in the scam’
Harish alleged that the chief minister’s brother-in-law was the prime accused and said he was ready to substantiate his allegations. “Let a judicial probe take place,” he said.
Claiming that internal disputes between Revanth’s Cabinet colleagues Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka over tenders have come out in the open, he said this SIT drama is an attempt to divert attention from the tender scam.
The Siddipet MLA also said that arrests and cases were not new to the BRS leaders. “Under KCR’s leadership, we fought for a separate Telangana and faced hundreds of cases. We are not leaders who run away when notices are issued,” he said, while adding that he considers such notices as recognition for his struggle for the cause of the people.
Harish also claimed that when he exposed the hollowness of the PC Ghose Commission on the Kaleshwaram project with evidence in the Assembly, fresh notices were issued against him at that time.
The BRS leader advised the chief minister to “not send notices but face the Opposition politically”.
Nine tenders controlled by CM’s family, says KTR
Earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Singareni tenders were rigged with Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy at the centre of the whole process.
“So far, nine Singareni tenders have been controlled by the chief minister’s family. For the first time ever, tenders were submitted at amounts higher than the estimated value, even in cases where negative (below-estimate) bids are usually expected,” he alleged.
“Treating Singareni like a golden goose, a new rule was introduced to siphon off funds and money from it,” he said.
Rama Rao alleged that as Harish disclosed the details about the Naini coal block tender scam, police issued a notice to him to appear before the SIT in connection with the phone-tapping case. “Why did no minister speak on the tender scam when Harish Rao provided the information on it,” he asked and added that “as a responsible leader, Harish Rao appeared before the SIT today”.
Describing Congress as ‘Scamcongress’, he alleged: “One minister is collecting 20 per cent commission for every work. Another is known as the bag-man.”