Sleeper bus with 14 challans overturns, 12 injured

KHAMMAM: A sleeper bus overturned near Gattugudem in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in injuries to 12 passengers.

The bus, belonging to KVR Travels, was travelling from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad with 43 passengers when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Dammapeta Government Hospital. Two passengers who sustained serious injuries were later referred to a hospital in Sattupalli for advanced medical treatment.

Most of the passengers were in deep sleep when the accident occurred. Responding promptly, passers-by broke open the windows and rescued passengers trapped inside the bus.