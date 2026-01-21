Tapgate SIT grills Harish Rao for eight hours

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday recorded the statement of former minister and BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case. Harish Rao was examined under Section 160 of the CrPC at the Jubilee Hills police station.

According to sources, the questioning lasted close to eight hours and focused on alleged links with key accused in the case, including former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao and A Shravan Rao, managing director of a vernacular television channel.

SIT officials reportedly questioned Harish on the sharing of several mobile numbers of Congress leaders ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, his association with Shravan, and the frequency of his conversations with Prabhakar.

Sources said the investigators also sought clarification on whether an office had been set up in Jubilee Hills for survey-related work with Shravan Rao and whether it functioned under Harish’s guidance. Harish is said to have denied any such arrangement and stated that he had no links with Shravan or his establishments.

The SIT further questioned him on why Shravan had contacted him frequently and why certain phone numbers were allegedly shared with Shravan through WhatsApp. Harish reportedly asked the officers to produce records to substantiate the claim and maintained that no such sharing had taken place.