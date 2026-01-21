Telangana HC initiates contempt proceedings against top official over movie ticket price hike

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken suo motu cognisance and initiated contempt proceedings against Special Chief Secretary (Home) CV Anand for permitting a hike in movie ticket prices for the recently released Tollywood film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, allegedly in violation of a subsisting court order.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar expressed serious displeasure over the decision, noting that it ran contrary to the court’s January 9 order restraining the state from allowing any ticket price hike. The restraint was issued while hearing a separate petition related to the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab.

The court observed that despite clear directions to strictly adhere to the Telangana government’s 2021 cinema ticket pricing regulations, authorities continued to permit enhanced rates, repeatedly undermining judicial orders.

During the hearing of a petition filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu, it emerged that the special chief secretary had issued a memo on January 8 approving a ticket hike for a film starring Chiranjeevi and Nayantara. However, the memo was made public only on January 10, a day after the court had categorically barred any increase.