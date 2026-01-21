Telangana HC red signal to traffic fines on roads

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has held that the police have no legal authority to stop vehicles on the road to compel motorists to pay pending traffic challans, ruling that such on-the-spot collections lack statutory backing.

The order was passed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a petition filed by V Raghavendra Chary, who challenged the practice of police personnel using personal mobile phones to photograph vehicles for issuing challans.

The petitioner contended that the law permits only authorised and specialised devices for traffic enforcement and that roadside demands for payment violate due process.

The court directed the state police to cease all coercive measures for the recovery of pending or already issued challans. It specifically barred the police from stopping vehicles to collect fines, seizing vehicle keys, obstructing motorists, or detaining citizens to force immediate payment.

The court clarified that if a motorist does not pay a challan, the authorities must initiate prosecution before a competent court, rather than acting as a collection agency on the roadside.