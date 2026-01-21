Telangana moves to link MMTS, Metro and buses

HYDERABAD: The state government has drawn up a coordinated plan to integrate Hyderabad’s MMTS suburban rail, Metro Rail and city bus services to improve first- and last-mile connectivity and push public transport use.

After chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary for Transport, Roads and Buildings, said the focus was on smoother transfers, safer access roads and reliable feeder services to cut dependence on private vehicles.

Under the plan, Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) will upgrade approach roads and pedestrian infrastructure around 51 MMTS stations, while South Central Railway will share footfall and catchment data. Based on this, TGSRTC will realign bus stops and routes closer to MMTS stations.

The government will also explore private feeder services with GPS monitoring and examine the feasibility of integrated ticketing across MMTS, Metro and buses.

He also asked the MeeSeva commissioner to look into an integrated Metro, rail and bus ticketing system.