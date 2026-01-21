Telangana to get six new urban forests, Rs 8.26 crore released

HYDERABAD: As many as six new urban forests will be developed in Telangana under the Nagar Van Yojana, with the Union government sanctioning Rs 8.26 crore for the project in the 2025–26 financial year and releasing 70% of the amount as the first instalment.

The approved locations span three districts — Adilabad (Mavala and Yapalaguda-II), Mancherial (Indaram in Kothanapalli mandal and Chennur) and Medchal–Malkajgiri (Yellampet and Chengicherla).

The funds will be routed through the Telangana Forest Development Corporation under the supervision of the PCCF & HoFF, Telangana Forest Department.

Under the initiative, urban forests will be developed within city and town limits to boost green cover in urban and peri-urban areas, address environmental imbalance caused by rapid urbanisation and provide healthy, pollution-free spaces for residents.