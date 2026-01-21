TGSRTC to deploy 4,000 special buses for Medaram jatara pilgrims

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has prepared an extensive transport plan for the Medaram Jatara and will operate special bus services from January 25 to February 1 to facilitate the pilgrims.

A total of 4,000 buses will be deployed from across the state and Hyderabad city, with special services operating from 51 traffic-generating points in Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Khammam and Hyderabad.

To manage return traffic, a temporary bus station has been set up over 50 acres with 50 queue lines spanning 9 km, capable of accommodating about 20,000 passengers at a time, including six emergency security lines. Temporary sheds covering 1.10 lakh square feet have been erected for waiting areas, staff rest rooms. Parking facilities for about 1,000 buses have been developed over 25.76 acres in Medaram and Kamaram.

Routes to Medaram have been divided into 11 zones, with patrolling by 15 jeeps and eight motorcycles to ensure smooth bus movement. Diesel top-up facilities have been arranged at seven private petrol pumps en route.