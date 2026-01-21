Untreated sewage behind Durgam Cheruvu stench in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The foul smell and rapid spread of water hyacinth at Durgam Cheruvu are being caused by untreated sewage flowing directly into the lake through stormwater drains, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath found on Tuesday after a field inspection.

Acting on residents’ complaints, Ranganath inspected the lake in Madhapur and traced the stench to raw sewage discharge, rejecting claims by officials that excess sewage was being diverted due to overcapacity at sewage treatment plants (STPs). He said untreated sewage should not be released into the lake under any circumstances and questioned how treated water was being let in while raw sewage was simultaneously discharged.

Ranganath said poor coordination and lack of accountability among the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Irrigation department and private agencies operating the STPs were responsible for the lake’s deterioration. He expressed displeasure that all surrounding sewage lines had not been connected to the STP network and directed officials to send treated water samples to the Pollution Control Board for testing.