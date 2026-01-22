Adilabad's Basara temple set for Vasantha Panchami

ADILABAD: The Basara Saraswati temple authorities have completed arrangements for the Vasantha Panchami celebrations to be held in February. Officials expect a large number of devotees to visit the temple town in Nirmal district.

The celebrations will be held over three days, beginning on Wednesday and concluding on February 23.

On the first day, scholar, litterateur and avadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao visited Basara and delivered discourses on the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana. He later offered prayers at the temple and addressed devotees, who listened with interest.

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements, including orderly queue lines, drinking water facilities, milk distribution for children, cleanliness at the Godavari bathing ghats, and adequate prasadam without shortages. Instructions were also issued to set up baby-feeding rooms and install signboards from the railway station and Pushkar ghat to facilitate access to the temple.

Separate bathing and changing rooms have been arranged at the Godavari ghats.