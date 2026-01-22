Ambitions of athletes stumble over shortage of PE teachers in Telangana schools

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana government’s emphasis on promoting sports and physical fitness, government schools across the state present a contrasting picture, marked by a severe shortage of Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

Several government high schools catering to Classes 6 to 10 are functioning without PETs, while primary schools from Classes 1 to 5 do not have sanctioned posts at all, raising serious concerns about students’ physical development and sporting opportunities.

Available data show that of the 4,703 government high schools in the state, only 2,890 PETs are currently working, leaving a requirement of 1,810 teachers. The shortfall has had visible consequences. In many schools, especially in rural and remote areas, sports periods are either merged with other subjects or ignored altogether.

Talking to TNIE, Krishnamurthy, general secretary of the Physical Education Teachers Association, Telangana, said, "While the state government has launched various initiatives and competitions to promote sports, what is the use? We will not get fruitful results unless adequate teaching staff is appointed at the grassroots level."

He urged the Telangana Education Department to prioritise the recruitment of PETs and immediately sanction vacant posts, noting that the shortage has worsened over the years due to retirements and transfers without corresponding new appointments.

Echoing similar concerns, T Vivek, a physical education teacher, called for the appointment of PETs in primary government schools.

"As physical education is essential for students’ overall development, and if students are given exposure to different sports from a very young age, only then can they excel," he said. He added that the absence of trained instructors in primary schools has severely limited structured physical education, regular sports periods and talent identification at the school level.