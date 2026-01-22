Andhra Pradesh justifies diversion of water outside river basin

HYDERABAD: Jaideep Gupta, senior advocate representing Andhra Pradesh, resumed his final arguments on Wednesday before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, supporting the diversion of river waters outside the river basin.

He said Telangana’s claim that, under the Further Terms of Reference (FToR), the tribunal could reallocate the 811 tmcft of water allocated by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) on a clean slate was untenable. Ignoring the KWDT-I award was unreasonable, as any fresh award would be binding on Telangana, he pointed out.

Referring to Section 2(f) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, Gupta said the existing law continued to apply to successor states unless amended or repealed. An award of a tribunal has the force of a court order and is binding on the states concerned; therefore, the KWDT-I award is binding on both successor states. He also cited Section 104 of the APRA in support of his argument.

Gupta stated that Telangana had pleaded that outside-basin diversions should not be permitted. However, he pointed out that both the Narmada and Cauvery awards had allowed such diversions. The findings of the Narmada award were similar to those of KWDT-I, and even a non-riparian state had been allocated water under the Narmada award.

He further noted that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) had allocated water to the Grand Anicut, even though 45,000 acres of the total command area of 3.01 lakh acres lay outside the basin. Although Karnataka had objected to this outside-basin diversion, the CWDT rejected the objection and allowed the allocation.