Chinmaya Mission celebrates 75 years with Amrit Mahotsav

HYDERABAD: Chinmaya Mission will celebrate a two-day ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ from January 24, marking 75 years of its spiritual, educational and social-service activities in the city.

The event will be held at NTR Stadium and will bring together devotees, students, youth and the general public to honour the life and vision of Swami Chinmayananda and the Mission’s global work.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chinmaya Mission Swami in-charge Swami Sarveshananda and Chinmaya Mission, Greater Hyderabad president Harish Kumar said January 24 will feature the inauguration of thematic stalls showcasing the mission’s activities and a virtual journey into Swami Chinmayananda’s life and vision.

On January 25, the focus will be a collective experience with Samashti mass chanting of the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, musical renditions, and large-scale participation of youth and schoolchildren.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chinmaya Mission Global head Swami Swaroopananda will attend the celebrations.