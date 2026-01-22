CM Revanth Reddy proposes WEF follow-up forum in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed hosting an annual follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Hyderabad every July.

Addressing the “Join The Rise” event in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said annual intervals were too long for modern business cycles and investment decisions.

“One year is a very long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and making investment decisions. I propose to the WEF to organise another follow-up forum every year — in July or August — in Hyderabad. I request you to join me in making this happen, to bring a July WEF forum to Hyderabad,” he said.

Revanth said the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit had attracted investments worth over `5.75 lakh crore. “Normally, we come to Davos to sign MoUs, but this year, after the Global Business Summit’s success, we are focusing on presenting our vision and policies,” he said.

Referring to the Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City in December 2025, the chief minister said the state had decided to discuss hosting the follow-up forum with the WEF in Hyderabad.

The event showcased the growth framework and vision for 2047 and saw the launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub and the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030. The delegation, including Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, outlined projects covering roads, metro rail expansion, and the rejuvenation of rivers, lakes and water bodies.