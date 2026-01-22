CM Revanth Reddy proposes WEF follow-up forum in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed hosting an annual follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Hyderabad every July.
Addressing the “Join The Rise” event in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said annual intervals were too long for modern business cycles and investment decisions.
“One year is a very long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and making investment decisions. I propose to the WEF to organise another follow-up forum every year — in July or August — in Hyderabad. I request you to join me in making this happen, to bring a July WEF forum to Hyderabad,” he said.
Revanth said the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit had attracted investments worth over `5.75 lakh crore. “Normally, we come to Davos to sign MoUs, but this year, after the Global Business Summit’s success, we are focusing on presenting our vision and policies,” he said.
Referring to the Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City in December 2025, the chief minister said the state had decided to discuss hosting the follow-up forum with the WEF in Hyderabad.
The event showcased the growth framework and vision for 2047 and saw the launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub and the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030. The delegation, including Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, outlined projects covering roads, metro rail expansion, and the rejuvenation of rivers, lakes and water bodies.
They also spoke about plans for new economic zones, a new city, and a manufacturing zone positioned as a China+1 alternative, and sought support from global companies in technology, knowledge and expertise.
The chief minister said Hyderabad had grown into a global hub for Global Capability Centres. He added that the city was being developed as India’s first to operate round the clock, with a focus on the night-time economy on both sides of the River Musi.
“We are building a new city, designed for the future and intended to match global standards. It is called Bharat Future City, spread over more than 30,000 acres, with over 50% of the area reserved as green cover,” he said.