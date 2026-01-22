Congress leader Jeevan irked by BRS MLA’s presence at meeting

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the presence of Jagtial BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar at an internal meeting of the TPCC held at Gandhi Bhavan.

The meeting was convened by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and chaired by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to discuss preparations for municipal elections in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment.

Addressing the media after walking out of the meeting, Jeevan Reddy said he found it unacceptable to be seated alongside individuals who had previously aligned with the BRS and were facing allegations of constitutional violations. He pointed out that one such leader had submitted a sworn affidavit before the Speaker stating that he continued to be in BRS.

“This is an internal meeting. How can such individuals be invited, and how can we hold internal discussions in their presence?” he asked.

Jeevan further said that party workers and leaders who had fought the BRS for the past decade would find it difficult to accept such developments.

The TPCC president, meanwhile, said that the party understands Jeevan Reddy’s anguish. He clarified that leaders from the entire Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, including the Jagtial MLA, were invited to the meeting.