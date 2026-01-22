Tata offers support for Musi facelift, hotels and sports infra

HYDERABAD: The Tata Group has expressed interest in participating in the Musi Riverfront Development Project and in expanding its presence in Telangana’s hospitality and sports infrastructure sectors.

During a breakfast meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, a delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

The chief minister outlined plans to transform the Musi riverfront and develop a night-time economy in Hyderabad. In response, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group was willing to partner in the project, noting its experience in waterbody rejuvenation in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. “We can partner and are happy to engage in river rejuvenation with all our experience,” he said.

Revanth also explained proposals to address traffic congestion through a trumpet interchange across the Musi and plans to develop the Gandhi Sarovar. Discussions also covered the revival of heritage sites and waterbodies.

On skills development, the delegation briefed Chandrasekaran on the Young India Skills University (YISU), with Anand Mahindra as chair of its board of governors, and the Young India Sports University. Revanth outlined plans to upgrade public sports infrastructure to support India’s medal prospects at the 2036 Olympics. He proposed Tata support for upgrading major stadiums in Hyderabad, to which Chandrasekaran agreed.

The Tata Group chairman said world-class sports infrastructure was needed to harness the country’s talent. The chief minister said early-age training was essential for global competitiveness.

Responding to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the $3 trillion economy target and the CURE, PURE, RARE framework, Chandrasekaran said the state was performing well, particularly in talent, innovation and infrastructure.