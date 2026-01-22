Tata offers support for Musi facelift, hotels and sports infra

HYDERABAD: The Tata Group has expressed interest in participating in the Musi Riverfront Development Project and in expanding its presence in Telangana’s hospitality and sports infrastructure sectors.
During a breakfast meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, a delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.
The chief minister outlined plans to transform the Musi riverfront and develop a night-time economy in Hyderabad. In response, Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group was willing to partner in the project, noting its experience in waterbody rejuvenation in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. “We can partner and are happy to engage in river rejuvenation with all our experience,” he said.
Revanth also explained proposals to address traffic congestion through a trumpet interchange across the Musi and plans to develop the Gandhi Sarovar. Discussions also covered the revival of heritage sites and waterbodies.
On skills development, the delegation briefed Chandrasekaran on the Young India Skills University (YISU), with Anand Mahindra as chair of its board of governors, and the Young India Sports University. Revanth outlined plans to upgrade public sports infrastructure to support India’s medal prospects at the 2036 Olympics. He proposed Tata support for upgrading major stadiums in Hyderabad, to which Chandrasekaran agreed.
The Tata Group chairman said world-class sports infrastructure was needed to harness the country’s talent. The chief minister said early-age training was essential for global competitiveness.
Responding to the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the $3 trillion economy target and the CURE, PURE, RARE framework, Chandrasekaran said the state was performing well, particularly in talent, innovation and infrastructure.
Revanth also proposed naming a greenfield expressway connecting Future City with the ORR and Regional Ring Road as the Ratan Tata Road, and informed Chandrasekaran of plans to install a statue of Ratan Tata in Hyderabad.
On hospitality, Chandrasekaran said the Group planned to establish several hotels across the state, particularly in temple towns such as Medaram, Vemulawada and Bhadrachalam. The meeting also discussed setting up a resort along the Srisailam highway. “We are ready to go ahead and happy to work together on the resort proposal,” he said.
On future investments, Chandrasekaran said the Group was positive about opportunities in AI data centres, semiconductors and electric vehicle manufacturing in Telangana. “We are very optimistic about Telangana. It is primed for the next phase of growth, supported by its talent and infrastructure,” he said.
Cisco engagement
Separately, the Telangana delegation assured full cooperation for Cisco’s future plans in Telangana. Guy Diedrich, senior vice-president and global innovation officer at Cisco, met the delegation during WEF 2026 on Wednesday.
Diedrich expressed satisfaction with progress since the signing of an MoU between TASK and YISU in March 2025. “TASK is a very forward-thinking and aggressive idea. The talent in Telangana is unmatched,” he said.
The meeting reviewed next steps under Cisco’s MoUs with the state, signed in March 2025, with YISU and the Telangana Academy for Skill & Knowledge (TASK). The agreements aim to expand digital skills training through Cisco’s Networking Academy, focusing on AI, cybersecurity and networking, to improve employability for students and government employees.