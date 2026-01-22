Telangana ACB raids deputy collector’s properties, seizes assets worth Rs 7.69 crore

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Hanamkonda deputy collector Arramada Venkat Reddy and at seven other locations linked to him and his relatives across Telangana. A disproportionate assets case was registered.

In a release issued after the searches, the ACB said documents revealed ownership by Venkat Reddy and his family members of two residential properties — a villa and a flat (Rs 4.65 crore), a commercial shop (Rs 60 lakh), eight open plots (Rs 65 lakh), and agricultural land measuring 14.25 acres (Rs 50 lakh).

Movable assets were also found and seized, including cash of Rs 30 lakh, bank balances totalling Rs 44.03 lakh, household articles valued at Rs 11 lakh, three four-wheelers valued at Rs 40 lakh, and gold ornaments weighing 297 grams valued at Rs 4.35 lakh.

The document value of assets identified so far has been estimated at Rs 7.69 crore. Though the documented value of the immovable assets stands at Rs 6.4 crore, ACB sources said the market value could be close to Rs 100 crore.

“Further verification is in progress to ascertain additional assets and to determine the extent of disproportionate assets, if any,” the ACB said.

Dy collector arrested for taking Rs 60K bribe

According to ACB sources, Venkat Reddy is a native of Gurrampode in Nalgonda district and belongs to the 1995 Group II batch. He began his service as deputy tahsildar in the Nalgonda MRO office and later worked in several departments, including as revenue divisional officer in Jangaon.