Telangana begins Medigadda barrage inspection, forms exclusive division to fast-track SLBC tunnel works

HYDERABAD: A three-member expert team on Wednesday began inspection of the Medigadda barrage, while two other members simultaneously examined borehole locations at the site.

Testing works at the Annaram and Sundilla barrages are scheduled to commence on Thursday.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to ensure that rehabilitation designs for all the barrages are prepared within a month, without any delay.

The minister said the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, has submitted its site inspection report along with a detailed schedule of works for the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

It may be recalled that several piers of the Medigadda barrage sank in October 2023. Nearly 27 months after the incident, the government has now initiated rehabilitation works on the damaged barrages.

Exclusive division for SLBC tunnel work

Reviewing irrigation projects on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to fast-track the implementation of all priority schemes. He directed them to accelerate both ongoing and new projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), and announced the creation of an exclusive division to spearhead works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project.

The minister said a dedicated division has been constituted exclusively for the execution and monitoring of the SLBC tunnel works. He noted that the wreckage of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) trapped inside the tunnel has been dismantled and removed, clearing a major hurdle and paving the way for expediting the project. Rail track maintenance and repair works inside the tunnel are currently underway, he added.