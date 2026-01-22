Telangana begins Medigadda barrage inspection, forms exclusive division to fast-track SLBC tunnel works

HYDERABAD: A three-member expert team on Wednesday began inspection of the Medigadda barrage, while two other members simultaneously examined borehole locations at the site.
Testing works at the Annaram and Sundilla barrages are scheduled to commence on Thursday.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to ensure that rehabilitation designs for all the barrages are prepared within a month, without any delay.
The minister said the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, has submitted its site inspection report along with a detailed schedule of works for the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.
It may be recalled that several piers of the Medigadda barrage sank in October 2023. Nearly 27 months after the incident, the government has now initiated rehabilitation works on the damaged barrages.
Exclusive division for SLBC tunnel work
Reviewing irrigation projects on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to fast-track the implementation of all priority schemes. He directed them to accelerate both ongoing and new projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), and announced the creation of an exclusive division to spearhead works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project.
The minister said a dedicated division has been constituted exclusively for the execution and monitoring of the SLBC tunnel works. He noted that the wreckage of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) trapped inside the tunnel has been dismantled and removed, clearing a major hurdle and paving the way for expediting the project. Rail track maintenance and repair works inside the tunnel are currently underway, he added.
Speaking on the proposed barrage at Tummidihatti, Uttam Kumar Reddy said investigations and survey works for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) are progressing at a brisk pace. He said the topographical survey covering 73 sq km at the barrage location — exceeding the required 70.70 sq km — and along the 85-km canal alignment has been completed.
He also said that survey works for taking cross-section levels across the Wardha and Wainganga rivers at the barrage axis have been completed. The minister directed officials to intensify investigations and finalise the DPR at the earliest.
Reviewing the progress of PRLIS, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja to personally conduct regular reviews of PRLIS and other prioritised irrigation projects.
Secure green clearances for projects: Uttam
He urged officials to vigorously pursue environmental clearances for irrigation projects. He referred to a recent Supreme Court directive allowing post-facto (retrospective) Environmental Clearances (ECs) in exceptional cases for large ongoing projects, to avert economic devastation.
Despite this, he said the status of clearances for several key projects remains unchanged. The issue has been taken up with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and, after discussions with the chief minister, will be referred to the Prime Minister’s Office, he added.
Flagging the serious issue of sedimentation affecting most irrigation projects, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it is significantly reducing storage capacities and adversely impacting the utilisation of the state’s river water entitlements. He cited Punjab as an example where excessive siltation has sharply reduced project yields.