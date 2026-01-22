Telangana HC nod for Dharma Raksha Sabha, with riders

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to consider and grant permission for a peaceful public meeting titled “Dharma Raksha Sabha” at Balapur on January 24, subject to strict conditions to maintain public order.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by Sirigiri Brahma Chary, the judge directed that the meeting be conducted without provocative or hate speech and without arms or ammunition. The petition challenged the alleged inaction on an application dated January 12 seeking permission for the meeting. Senior advocate L Ravichander argued that denial or delay of permission was unjustified. He contended that while the state had taken steps to recall Indian officials and their families from Bangladesh, permission was being denied for a meeting aimed at discussing issues relating to illegal immigration from Bangladesh and Rohingya.

He also pointed out that the petitioner had organised programmes at the same venue for nearly four decades without incidents.

When the GP argued that past experience was no guarantee of future peace, Ravichander countered that such reasoning reflected inefficiency in law enforcement.