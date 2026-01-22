Telangana life sciences policy targets USD 25 billion investments, 5 lakh jobs

HYDERABAD: With an ambitious target to transform Telangana into one of the top five global life sciences clusters by 2030, the state government has unveiled its life sciences policy at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, unveiled the “Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30”, under which the state government will establish a Rs 100 crore life sciences innovation fund, scalable up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The policy is aimed at attracting USD 25 billion investments and creating 5,00,000 jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said: “We are building one of the world’s most trusted and transformational biosciences ecosystems, driving global health impact from Telangana. The policy’s global unveiling at Davos reflects Telangana’s conviction that the next phase of growth in life sciences will be driven by cross-border collaboration, global capital and shared innovation agendas.”

Under this new policy, the state government proposes to create world-class infrastructure to support the full life sciences value chain, including the establishment of a green pharma city, development of 10 pharma villages, each spanning approximately 1,000 to 3,000 acres along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), expansion of Genome Valley and establishment of a bio innovation and bio-manufacturing cluster in collaboration with the Union government.

The policy also envisages the expansion of the Medical Devices Park with enhanced common infrastructure and plug-and-play facilities to support R&D and manufacturing in medical devices and diagnostics. Key focus areas of the policy are to promote next-generation technologies and platforms, including biologics and biosimilars, cell and gene therapy, mRNA platforms, CRISPR technologies and others, with a focus on value-added technology-intensive manufacturing. The policy also proposes to strengthen the clinical trial ecosystem, expand the pharma services ecosystem and attract GCCs.