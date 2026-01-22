Telangana HC transfers PIL on ‘killing’ of dogs to SC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday transferred a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging the killing of about 40 community dogs near Symbiosis International University, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, to the Supreme Court, directing that it be heard along with similar matters pending before the apex court.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by advocate V Rishihas Reddy, who sought registration of a criminal case and a court-monitored investigation into the alleged killings in Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district.

The petitioner alleged that the killings were carried out at the instance of the Nandigama tahsildar, in collusion with the Modallaguda sarpanch and university authorities. It was claimed that the dogs were trapped from within and outside the campus and killed in violation of animal welfare laws.

During the hearing, the bench referred to a November 2025 Supreme Court order on stray dog management. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the case was distinct as it concerned the alleged illegal killing of dogs, not dog bites or public safety, and sought interim directions to prevent further killings and ensure compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and Supreme Court guidelines.