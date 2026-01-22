YIIRS will help students compete globally: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

JAGTIAL/ADILABAD : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the government is planning to establish Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) in every district to ensure students from all castes and communities grow together as one united family.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in development programmes at the Dharmapuri along with ministers Adluri Laxman Kumar and Thummala Nageswara Rao, he said the YIIRS are being developed to equip students to compete at the global level, with an investment of `250 crore for each school. Thousands of crores of rupees are being allocated for the project across the state, he added.

Vikramarka said the government aims to turn agriculture into a ‘festival for everyone’, with lakhs of crores of rupees being spent on farmer welfare.

Devpt works in Utnoor

During the day, Vikramarka, along with SC/ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, laid foundation stone for development works at Dhantanpalli village in Utnoor mandal.

Later in the day, he presided over the housewarming ceremony of a newly built Indiramma unit. He also felicitated women beneficiaries with silk saris on the occasion.

At the Kolamguda tribal hamlet, he paid tributes to Komaram Bheem’s statue and recalled his sacrifices for tribal rights. He said claims related to forest rights (RoFR) pattas would be examined thoroughly before a decision is taken.