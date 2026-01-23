BJP plans five public meetings ahead of civic polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday announced his party’s plan to organise five public meetings, one for every two erstwhile districts, with the participation of senior national leaders ahead of municipal elections and Greater Hyderabad polls.

During a meeting with the office bearers of the party’s state unit, Ramchander Rao reviewed the performance of various state committees in the four months.

The meeting also discussed the present political situation and the party’s strengths in municipalities and municipal corporations, and a host of other matters. While discussing various programmes to be undertaken by the saffron party in view of the upcoming municipal elections, Ramchander Rao directed party cadre and leaders to effectively highlight Union government schemes being implemented at the grassroots level.