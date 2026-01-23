BRS leader KT Rama Rao appears before SIT in alleged phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case on Friday.

He is the second senior leader from the BRS to appear before the SIT, after former Minister T Harish Rao.

According to sources, Rama Rao is being questioned by the SIT along with Radha Kishan Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Task Force, who was one of the accused persons in the case.

The SIT officials are posing several questions related to the financial aspects of the alleged phone tapping, including the funds allegedly provided by the BRS for tapping the phones of judges, politicians, and journalists during the BRS regime before December 2023, the sources said.

Those who deposed before the SIT earlier reportedly informed the investigation officers that BRS leaders had provided funds to purchase devices required for phone tapping.

Before leaving for the Jubilee Hills police station to appear before the SIT, Rama Rao told reporters, “swearing by the land of our birth, I affirm that I have not engaged in any illegal or unethical activities”.