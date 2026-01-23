BRS leader KT Rama Rao appears before SIT in alleged phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case on Friday.
He is the second senior leader from the BRS to appear before the SIT, after former Minister T Harish Rao.
According to sources, Rama Rao is being questioned by the SIT along with Radha Kishan Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Task Force, who was one of the accused persons in the case.
The SIT officials are posing several questions related to the financial aspects of the alleged phone tapping, including the funds allegedly provided by the BRS for tapping the phones of judges, politicians, and journalists during the BRS regime before December 2023, the sources said.
Those who deposed before the SIT earlier reportedly informed the investigation officers that BRS leaders had provided funds to purchase devices required for phone tapping.
Before leaving for the Jubilee Hills police station to appear before the SIT, Rama Rao told reporters, “swearing by the land of our birth, I affirm that I have not engaged in any illegal or unethical activities”.
Rama Rao said police officials attempting to tarnish his image and indulging in character assassination would face consequences once the BRS returns to power.
He alleged that there had been a deliberate attempt over the past two years to severely damage his reputation.
“False and disgraceful stories were written claiming that I take drugs and that I have relationships with heroines, causing immense mental distress to my family and I. Over the last two years, under the pretext of phone tapping, my character has been maligned through leaks,” he said.
“You (the ruling Congress) leak stories saying that I tapped the phones of heroines, and then you publish those same lies. Who is responsible for the damage caused to my reputation and dignity?” he questioned.
The BRS working president further questioned whether there was even a single official in the state who would come forward and say that phone tapping was not happening under the present Congress government.
Meanwhile, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar alleged that the phones of the then TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, now the Chief Minister, and others were tapped by the BRS government. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay questioned why the SIT was examining Rama Rao, who has been accused in the phone-tapping case.
Earlier, Rama Rao reached from Narsingi residence to Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, where scores of party leaders, including T Harish Rao and others, gathered in support of Rama Rao.
Rama Rao addressed the media and left for the Jubilee Hills police station. High drama prevailed at the BRS headquarters when the police locked the main gates of the office and prevented the BRS activists from moving towards the Jubilee Hills police station.