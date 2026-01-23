Coal ministry forms technical team to probe cancellation of Naini coal block tender in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday constituted a two-member technical team to visit the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to identify the reasons for the cancellation of the Naini coal block tender.

The state government had recently cancelled the Naini coal block tender following allegations of irregularities reported in a section of the media.

Following the allegations and the cancellation of the tender, Coal India held a meeting on Wednesday. Later, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre would take over SCCL if the state government handed it over. He also said the Centre would examine a proposal by the state government to constitute a CBI probe into the episode related to the Naini coal block tender in Odisha.

In an office memorandum issued on Thursday, Coal India said the technical team was constituted on the directions of the Minister of Coal to examine and analyse the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) published on November 28, 2025, for the appointment of a Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the Naini coal block.