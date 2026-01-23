Existing water allocations cannot be disturbed, Andhra Pradesh tells Tribunal

HYDERABAD: Continuing final arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Thursday, senior advocate Jaideep Guptha, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, said protections for existing utilisations cannot be redistributed and are governed by three layers: principles laid down in tribunal awards and international norms such as the Helsinki and Berlin Rules; national water policies and statutes including the Interstate River Water Disputes Act (ISRWD Act) and the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA); and specific tribunal awards.

Guptha referred the Tribunal to pages 98, 100 and 128 of the KWDT-I Award and page 683 of the KWDT-II Award to argue that existing allocations should not be disturbed. He also cited Clause IV of the KWDT-II Award in support.

Reading from KWDT-I on protection of existing uses, Guptha said protection meant preference to certain existing uses over contemplated uses while fixing equitable shares. It did not mandate that such uses must continue unchanged in future.

He cited Section 6(2) of the ISRWD Act, 1956, stating that a tribunal decision, once published, has the same force as an order or decree of the Supreme Court. The KWDT-I Award is therefore binding on successor states, Guptha argued.

Referring to the provision to Section 4(1) of the ISRWD Act, he said a dispute once settled by a tribunal cannot be reopened. “The provision speaks of disputes, not parties,” he said, adding that Telangana cannot seek reopening on the ground that it was not a party to KWDT-I. He said Telangana itself had placed this position before the Supreme Court earlier.

Guptha also argued provisions of the APRA, 2014, particularly Sections 84, 85(8) and 89, and paragraphs 4, 7 and 10 of the Eleventh Schedule. He stressed paragraph 4, which states that allocations made by the tribunal to the undivided Andhra Pradesh, based on assured waters, should remain unchanged.