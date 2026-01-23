Helicopter services launched for Medaram jatara pilgrims in Telangana

MULUGU: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, on Thursday flagged off helicopter services to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara from the Degree College Ground near Gattamma Temple in Mulugu.

Inviting pilgrims to take to the skies from Hanamkonda to Medaram, the minister said devotees could also opt for joyrides to soak in a bird’s eye view of the jatara, at a price meant for those who could afford it.

Drawing a contrast with the past, she recalled how devotees once travelled to Medaram by bullock carts. Over the years, journeys shifted to cars and now, she said, “the days of helicopters are here.”

The service is being operated by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with Thumby Aviation Private Limited, offering direct helicopter connectivity to Medaram village.

TSTDC officials said a helipad has been set up at Padigapur near Medaram to support the operations. The joyrides, lasting six to seven minutes, offer an aerial view of the jatara and are priced at `4,800 per person.

A round trip helicopter service from Hanamkonda to Medaram costs Rs 35,999. The services will be available from 8.00 am to 5.20 pm until January 31, giving pilgrims a quicker and scenic way to reach the jatara.