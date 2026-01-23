Man kills daughter; family makes multiple suicide attempts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old daughter, who was struggling with mental health issues, and then, along with his wife and son, made repeated attempts to end their lives in Vijayanagar Colony. The family reportedly remained inside the house with the victim’s body for nearly two days before the incident came to light.

The survivors — 54-year-old, Marpuri Satish Kumar, his wife M Amani and their son M Mithil — were later shifted to a hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

According to police, on Wednesday evening, Satish called his friend Gajjala Venkata Bhaskar Reddy, asking him to come over urgently. When Gajjala arrived, Satish reportedly recounted the sequence of events. On Monday night, unable to cope with severe financial difficulties, he allegedly mixed pesticide in a soft drink and consumed it along with his wife and son.

When the three survived the initial attempt, they allegedly consumed medicines, including Crocin, Dolo 650 and Attrox itching powder, on Wednesday morning. As they continued to survive, they reportedly slit their wrists with a knife later that evening.

Despite multiple attempts, all three remained alive. Mithil reportedly complained of severe pain, following which the family contacted Venkata who alerted the police.

Police said Satish also told his friend that he smothered his daughter to death with a pillow on Monday night, as she was struggling with mental health issues.

A case has been registered and further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)