Nampally Hanuman temple is public institution, rules Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has held that the Hanuman temple near Nampally Railway Station is a public temple governed by the Endowments department and not a Math, dismissing a writ petition challenging the classification.

Justice K Sarath upheld a state government memo declaring the institution a temple, ruling that it was issued after due inquiry and did not warrant interference.

The petition was filed by Mahant Rambharos Das, challenging a 2013 memo issued by the principal secretary and seeking to set aside a 1989 gazette notification that notified the institution as a temple. The petitioner also sought recognition of the institution as a Math under Section 6(d) of the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act. In 2008, the regional joint commissioner of the Endowments department had already treated the institution as a temple under Section 6(c).

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the institution was founded as a Math by ancestors beginning with Guru Mahant Mohan Das, was registered as such during the Nizam period, and had samadhis of Mohan Das, Rambharos Das and Moti Das within the premises.