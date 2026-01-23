Rural Telangana spends double the national average on tobacco, alcohol consumption

HYDERABAD: Rural Telangana has emerged as one of the highest spenders on pan, tobacco and alcohol in the country, with households allocating an average of Rs 396.06 per person per month on these intoxicants — more than double the national rural average of Rs 158, according to the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023–24 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The survey places Telangana among the top states in terms of expenditure on tobacco and alcohol, second only to some northeastern states.

In several rural pockets, spending on intoxicants rivals or even exceeds urban consumption levels in specific categories such as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer.

In rural Telangana, intoxicants account for about 7.3% of the total monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE), the second-highest in the country. This is significantly above the national rural average of 3.84%, highlighting the extent to which tobacco and alcohol continue to shape consumption habits in the countryside.

Economists note that the figures point not merely to higher incomes, but to spending priorities. In some rural households, nearly one-sixth of the food-related budget is being diverted to stimulants such as tobacco and alcohol. More strikingly, in several low-income families, monthly expenditure on gutkha and khaini has overtaken spending on education.

At the all-India level, households spent an average of Rs 158 per person per month in rural areas and Rs 166 in urban areas on pan, tobacco and intoxicants during 2023–24. While urban households generally spend more in absolute terms, rural households devote a larger share of their budgets to these products.