Singareni went into financial distress after formation of Telangana: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the Union government has never exercised direct administrative control over the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), irrespective of whether the country was under the Congress-led UPA or the NDA dispensation.

He said that Singareni has always functioned under the control of the Telangana government, despite the Centre holding a 49 per cent stake in the company.

Addressing a media conference at the BJP state office here, Kishan Reddy said that after the formation of Telangana, Singareni gradually slipped into financial distress due to rising operational costs and declining revenues. “Despite the Centre holding a 49 per cent stake, the company has been under the complete control of the state government for years. The Union government has no direct administrative powers over Singareni,” he said.

Explaining the governance structure, the Union minister said the Singareni Board consists of 10 directors, with a clear majority nominated by the state government, and all decisions are taken by the Board. He said the Union Coal Ministry does not receive day-to-day details related to tenders, contractual conditions or project-level decisions, and is not informed about tender norms framed by the company.