Two techies lose Rs 3.54 crore in online scams in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Two software professionals in the city were cheated of Rs 3.54 crore in two separate online investment frauds. In both cases, fraudsters lured the victims with promises of high returns and later demanded additional payments in the name of taxes.

In the first case, a 44-year-old resident of Gachibowli told police that he met a woman claiming to be Akshita Reddy on a chat app. After moving their conversation to WhatsApp, she introduced herself as a financial advisor and persuaded him to open an account on the Century Finance app for trading.

Trusting her, the victim initially invested Rs 31.50 lakh and received what appeared to be profits. Encouraged, he sold long-held shares and invested another Rs 42.27 lakh. He was later persuaded to take a ‘top-up loan’ of Rs 98 lakh with zero fees, which he also invested.

When he attempted to withdraw the funds, the platform demanded additional payments towards ‘taxes’. To meet these demands, he borrowed from friends and sold properties. He eventually realised he had been cheated and reported the matter to the Cyberabad cybercrime police, stating a total loss of Rs 2.14 crore.