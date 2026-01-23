UPC Volt to set up Rs 5K crore AI-ready data centre in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The UPC Volt, a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, signed a MoU with the state government to set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City with a Rs 5,000 crore investment. The JV focuses on setting up high-performance, energy-efficient AI data centres.

On Thursday, the state delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met Volt CEO Han de Groot, UPC Renewables APAC co-founder Steven Zwaan, UPC Renewables India CEO Alok Nigam and UPC Renewables India’s assistant vice-president Vikas Sharma during the World Economic Forum meetings at Davos. UPC Volt has come forward to establish a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Future City, supported by a matching 100 MW RTC renewable energy project facility with an intent to ensure digital infrastructure is powered by carbon free energy.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. The facility will be integrated with renewable energy sourcing under Telangana’s Green Open Access framework, enabling a sustainable, power-first operating model, officials said.