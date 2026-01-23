UPC Volt to set up Rs 5K crore AI-ready data centre in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The UPC Volt, a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, signed a MoU with the state government to set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City with a Rs 5,000 crore investment. The JV focuses on setting up high-performance, energy-efficient AI data centres.
On Thursday, the state delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met Volt CEO Han de Groot, UPC Renewables APAC co-founder Steven Zwaan, UPC Renewables India CEO Alok Nigam and UPC Renewables India’s assistant vice-president Vikas Sharma during the World Economic Forum meetings at Davos. UPC Volt has come forward to establish a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Future City, supported by a matching 100 MW RTC renewable energy project facility with an intent to ensure digital infrastructure is powered by carbon free energy.
The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. The facility will be integrated with renewable energy sourcing under Telangana’s Green Open Access framework, enabling a sustainable, power-first operating model, officials said.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state’s goal to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047 will be pursued by building high-calibre digital infrastructure, while also maintaining the roadmap for achieving net zero development.
The minister said the state is aggressively pushing to become a global AI data centre hub through incentives for components like high-density GPUs, large-scale training compute and liquid cooling. “We are aiming for net zero development. Under the 2047 vision, Telangana is creating three distinct economic zones dedicated to service sector, manufacturing and agriculture,” he added.
Schneider Electric reveals Rs 623 crore expansion plan
Meanwhile, Schneider Electric revealed its plan to expand its Hyderabad facilities when the state-led delegation met Schneider Electric India CEO Deepak Sharma.
Schneider Electric India will invest `623 crore to expand its existing Gagillapur and Shamshabad facilities, enhancing capacity for electrical safety products such as Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), contactors and push buttons.
The meeting also focused on energy transition and storage projects, with collaboration on grid modernisation, energy efficiency, and digital power management for industrial parks and urban infrastructure.
Sharma said that Schneider has as many as 38 development centres for skilling in Telangana. Schneider specialises in energy management, industrial automation and digital transformation solutions.