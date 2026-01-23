WEF agrees to partner Telangana’s ‘Rising 2047’ vision; annual follow-up meet proposed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Accepting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposal, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has agreed to be a partner in the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision.

On Wednesday, the chief minister proposed to host an annual follow-up WEF either in July or August. The Forum responded positively to his idea though several other countries came up with similar proposals.

On Thursday, the chief minister met WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens and C4IR Network’s head of strategic impact and integration Manju George at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos.

During the meeting, Jurgens said: “We shall take this forward in the near future. Summer Davos is being held annually in China. There is strong interest from Saudi Arabia too.”

According to officials, the idea behind the Telangana delegation’s proposal is to facilitate a platform for follow up on the discussions or decisions made during the WEF in January, considering that a time gap of one year is quite long in the context of modern business lifecycles. Telangana offered to join hands with the WEF in hosting the follow-up forum in the capacity of a strategic partner.