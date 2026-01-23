WEF agrees to partner Telangana’s ‘Rising 2047’ vision; annual follow-up meet proposed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Accepting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposal, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has agreed to be a partner in the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision.
On Wednesday, the chief minister proposed to host an annual follow-up WEF either in July or August. The Forum responded positively to his idea though several other countries came up with similar proposals.
On Thursday, the chief minister met WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens and C4IR Network’s head of strategic impact and integration Manju George at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos.
During the meeting, Jurgens said: “We shall take this forward in the near future. Summer Davos is being held annually in China. There is strong interest from Saudi Arabia too.”
According to officials, the idea behind the Telangana delegation’s proposal is to facilitate a platform for follow up on the discussions or decisions made during the WEF in January, considering that a time gap of one year is quite long in the context of modern business lifecycles. Telangana offered to join hands with the WEF in hosting the follow-up forum in the capacity of a strategic partner.
“Seeing is believing. We would like to showcase to the world the wonderful opportunities and resources our state can offer. So, we are ready to host a WEF follow-up meet annually in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said.
Jurgens said the launch of C4IR Telangana at BioAsia was a very positive role model for WEF in India.
Speaking about the chief minister’s 2047 vision, he said various facets of the vision open up various opportunities for mutual cooperation. “We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base,” he added.
Meanwhile, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu spoke about CURE, PURE and RARE — the state’s new economic development strategy — as well as the Bharat Future City, the net-zero greenfield smart city project, which is set to be a role model for sustainable urban development in India.
INOX Group to generate solar, wind power
INOX Group, a major Indian conglomerate with diverse interests including industrial gases, cryogenics, chemicals, renewable energy and entertainment, is planning to produce solar and wind power in Telangana and then diversify into manufacturing. Group Director Devansh Jain revealed this during a meeting with the state delegation in Davos on Thursday.
Pearson to support Telangana in AI skilling
Renowned multinational education and publishing company Pearson signed an MoU with the state delegation to support Telangana in AI skilling. Pearson will support the government in AI initiatives for the Global AI Academy being set up under Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) through its expertise in curriculum design, learning content, assessment frameworks and globally recognised credentialing, subject to mutually agreed commercial arrangements.