A story of ‘Aadhar’less pregnant Telangana woman’s endless search for hospital care

KARIMNAGAR: At 23, and in the final weeks of her pregnancy, Ubidi Rekha has been moving from one hospital to another in Karimnagar, seeking a place to give birth. Each visit has ended the same way: she is asked for an Aadhaar card she does not have, and sent away.

Rekha belongs to the Beda Budaga Jangam nomadic community. Her life, like that of many from Ramakrishna Colony village in Thimmapur mandal, has been shaped by migration. From childhood, her family travelled across states in search of daily-wage work. She was born while they were away from their native village. Her birth was never registered.

That single omission has followed her into adulthood. Without a birth record, she could not obtain Aadhaar. Without Aadhaar, she has struggled to access welfare schemes, routine healthcare and, now, a safe delivery.

In recent weeks, as her pregnancy advanced, Rekha approached government hospitals, including the Karimnagar Mother and Child Hospital. According to her, she was told that admission for delivery would require Aadhaar identification. Private hospitals were not an option; her family cannot afford them.

Officials deny that treatment is refused on medical grounds. District General Hospital superintendent Dr G Veera Reddy said Aadhaar was sought for identification, and that patients without it are treated as “unknown persons” and reported to the police outpost, but not denied care. He added that if any issues arise, they should be brought to his notice.