ACB finds crores in assets linked to suspended sub-registrar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: ACB sleuths on Friday conducted searches at eight locations linked to Rangareddy joint sub-registrar Kandadi Madhusudhan Reddy, including his residence and premises belonging to relatives, friends, benamis and associates across Telangana.

In a press release, the ACB said a disproportionate assets (DA) case was registered against Madhusudhan Reddy, who is under suspension, for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt practices during his service.

During the searches, officials found documents relating to an independent G+2 house on 300 sq yd at Kapra in Medchal-Malkajgiri, an open plot at Chintapallyguda village in Ibrahimpatnam, 27 acres of agricultural land at Naskal village in Parigi mandal, one acre of commercial land at Mangalpally village in Ibrahimpatnam, and a farmhouse with a swimming pool worth Rs 1.24 crore at Naskal.

Net cash of about Rs 9 lakh and gold ornaments weighing around 1.2 kg were also seized. Three cars - a Fortuner, Volvo XC60 B5 and Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus - were found. The document value of movable and immovable assets was estimated at Rs 7.83 crore. ACB officials said the market value could be many times higher.

The ACB also stated that Madhusudhan Reddy invested around `80 lakh in a liquor business under the name ARK Spirits and floated two shell companies in the names of his wife and children.

“Further verification of additional assets is under way. The case is under investigation,” the release said.