BRS leader Harish Rao alleges ‘major scams’ in SCCL solar power project

HYDERABAD: Continuing to target the state government on the coal block tenders of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that “several major scams” took place in the 107 MW solar power project of Singareni.

In a 11-point letter he wrote to Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, the former minister demanded immediate action in the issue.

Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law has a role in Singareni irregularities, he said: “If the chief minister is honest, he should order an SIT probe against his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy.”

“Singareni has become Srujan gani (mine),” he added.

Speaking to reporters here, the Siddipet MLA said that instead of developing solar plants at three different sites, all were combined into a single 107 MW tender to reduce competition and prevent MSMEs from participating in the tender.

“A site visit certificate condition was deliberately added to favour select companies. This manipulation caused an additional burden of nearly `250 crore.”

Harish Rao said that the `540 crore tender was awarded to a “favoured” company, Gilty Power Limited. “Across the country, one megawatt of solar power costs around `3.5 crore, with land belonging to the developer. But in Singareni’s case, solar plants were being built on Singareni land, yet `5.04 crore per megawatt was being paid,” Harish Rao alleged.

“This resulted in nearly `200 crore additional loss to Singareni,” he alleged, adding that “this solar power scam occurred at Ramagundam”.