Congress not vindictive, does not indulge in character assassination: TPCC chief Goud

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing BRS working president KT Rama Rao for claiming that the Congress government was levelling baseless allegations and resorting to character assassination over the phone-tapping case, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday wondered, “How can KTR claim to be unimpeachable?”

The TPCC chief also sought to know, “Why didn’t you come forward when BJP leader Konda Vishweswar Reddy threw a challenge at you? Why were people arrested when you visited any place during the BRS regime?”

Reminding the BRS leader of alleged irregularities that occurred during their 10-year rule, he said: “KTR seems to have forgotten the irregularities and atrocities such as the controversial tender process and evaluation of Intermediate answer papers in 2019 involving Globarena Technologies. We will continue to remind the people about such atrocities.”

Mahesh Goud made these remarks during a press conference he addressed along with Congress legislators Vemula Veeresham, Addanki Dayakar and Balmoor Venkat. He was responding to Rama Rao’s allegation that the SIT probe into the phone-tapping case was being “dragged on like a daily serial” as part of vindictive politics.

The TPCC chief said that if the government had functioned like a monarchy, Rama Rao and several other BRS leaders would have been jailed long ago. “Be it the duration of the investigation or the actions to be taken by the police, the law will take its own course,” he remarked.