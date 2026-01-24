Devotees throng Basara temple in Telangana's Nirmal district on Vasant Panchami

ADILABAD: A large number of devotees visited the Saraswati temple at Basara in Nirmal district on Friday to offer prayers on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar visited the temple, where silk clothes were offered to the goddess on behalf of the state government, in keeping with tradition.

She was received by district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav and temple authorities. Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy and Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel also offered silk clothes to the deity. Speaking to the media, Ramaiyar said Basara was the only Saraswati temple in South India and that the state government was taking steps for its development.

She said a proposal to develop a pilgrim circuit from Basara to Bhadrachalam had been discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting and a report had been submitted. She said a consultant would be appointed to prepare a master plan for temple development.

A draft master plan for the Basara temple had already been submitted and Rs 200 crore was proposed to be sanctioned for works, including pilgrim amenities, accommodation, sanitation facilities and ghat development.

The final master plan would be completed within three weeks, following which works would begin in March. Referring to Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled for July 2027, she said preparatory measures were being taken in advance. She added that adequate facilities had been provided to devotees during the Vasant Panchami celebrations to avoid inconvenience.

Later, the district collector performed Akshara Abhyasam for her daughter at the temple. Devotees from across the district, neighbouring districts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh visited Basara to offer prayers and perform Akshara Abhyasam for their children.

Authorities arranged drinking water and milk for children in the queue lines. Bhainsa Sub-Collector Ajmira Sanket Kumar, temple executive officer Anjana Devi and other officials were present.