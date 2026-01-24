Government lacks courage to act against KCR’s family: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the previous BRS government of resorting to phone tapping, corruption and other illegal activities by abusing power during its 10-year rule, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Congress government lacked the courage to act against the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he described the Revanth Reddy-led government as ineffective and directionless, accusing it of deliberately stalling the phone-tapping investigation to collect money for Delhi. He further alleged that whenever the investigation appeared to gain momentum, funds were routed from the farmhouse to the AICC under the guise of inquiry proceedings.

‘All material evidence with police’

Sanjay Kumar asserted that all material evidence and witness statements confirming phone tapping were already with the police.

“During my own questioning in the case by the SIT, investigators showed me documentary evidence and witness testimonies, confirming that tapping of phones of several people, including those of judges, indeed took place. Despite this, the government is reluctant to arrest members of the KCR family,” claimed the Union minister.